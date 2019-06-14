Cut £100 off this 55-inch LG 4K OLED TV by using this code

eBay’s current 36-hour sale means you can shave a notable £100 off this stunning 55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV, courtesy of Argos. To claim just enter the code PRICEWIN.

While stocks last, you can grab yourself a slice of that signature LG OLED visual DNA in an impressively affordable package.

The 55-inch OLED55B8SLC comes set on a curved metal stand and sports impressively thin edges and a narrow bezel that near-seamlessly meets with the display itself.

The panel in use offers immense contrast with beautifully deep, rich, natural blacks, contrasted against clean, pure whites and gorgeously bold colours.

What’s more, the brightest and darkest pixels can sit happily side by side without any risk of bleed between the two. Scenes containing a bold mix of light and dark content look spectacularly intense and realistic as a result.

Sure LCD TVs can get much brighter than the B8’s panel but none can match this TV’s purity and punch when showing small bright objects against very dark backdrops.

Standard dynamic range is exquisite too, and the TV’s stunning contrast and colour remain intact from wider viewing angles – another benefit of this TV’s use of OLED technology over conventional LCD panels.

In short, the OLED55B8PLA clearly shows off all the key benefits of the technology, despite its groundbreakingly low price.

As for the user experience, LG’s webOS system is slick, attractive and easy to use. It supports a ton of apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Rakuten, YouTube, Now TV and the catch-up apps for the UK’s biggest broadcasters. What’s more, the TV catch-up apps are available within a Freeview Play umbrella app, which also comes built-in.

Sure this is one of LG’s more rudimentary OLED TVs but that’s still a pretty high bar to begin with and you’ll be hard pressed to find such a feature-packed offering at this price.

