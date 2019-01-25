10% off Dyson Vacuum Cleaners, Resident Evil 2 First Price Drop – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech. To never miss another deal, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

Dyson Lightball Animal – Save 10%

As the creme de la crème of vacuum cleaners, any discounts on Dyson products are always welcome. Until January 28th, AO is offering a 10% reduction across the entire range of products featured on its eBay store, including several Dyson vacuums. When using the code PERKUP, you can pick up a Dyson Lightball Animal (which usually retails at £199) for the new low price of just £179.10. Don’t hang around though, Dyson deals have a tendency to sell out quickly.

Resident Evil 2 – First Price Drop

The eagerly awaited remake of Resident Evil 2 has only just been released and yet we’ve already seen our first price drop for the game. Until today, Amazon had the title listed at £39.99 but in an attempt to price match Argos, the company has dropped the price of the game to just £36.99 – giving you that same zombie goodness for a little less.

LEGO Brick Box Construction Set – Only £25.99

As part of its daily deals, Amazon has discounted a whole range of LEGO products but the best offer by far is for this gigantic Brick Box Construction Set. Containing a staggering 790 pieces for you to play around with, Amazon has discounted the set by £14 for today only. So if you do fancy diving into a box full of LEGO, Scrooge McDuck-style, then this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

PlayStation Classic – Price drop to £44.10

When compared to the heights of the SNES Mini and NES Mini, the PlayStation Classic definitely leaves a lot to be desired, but with AO’s 10% off code PERKUP, you can pick it up for the low price of just £44.10. I think we can all agree that the PlayStation Classic was a rip-off at its original £89.99 price point, but at this reduced rate, there’s still some fun to be had with several classic games that are on the system, such as Metal Gear Solid, Tekken 3 and Final Fantasy VII.