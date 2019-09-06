Win an Airthings Wave Plus Air quality Monitor

COMPETITION We have a great opportunity for two of you to win the only indoor air quality monitor that also detects radon, the Airthings Wave Plus.

The intuitive and sleek device from the air quality experts allows users to improve wellbeing by easily monitoring serious indoor air pollutants including the largely unknown radon within their home.

Radon is a colourless and odourless radioactive gas formed by the decay of the small amounts of uranium that occur naturally in all rocks and soils but it cannot be seen, smelt or tasted. The radon level in the air we breathe outside is very low but can rise to higher levels when trapped indoors (particularly in the colder months).

The dangerous gas is present in every home nationwide to varying degrees based on climate, ventilation levels, time of year and a variety of other factors.

With the help of the Airthings Wave Plus monitor, homeowners can monitor the levels of radon, Co2 and TVOCs (total volatile organic compounds) indoors and Airthings offers helpful advice to combat the device’s findings and create a healthier environment in the home.

The Wave Plus also measures temperature, pressure and humidity to provide users with the tools to monitor comfort levels and the accuracy in radon readings by taking into account environmental factors. The dashboard also gives customised tips to help improve overall air quality in the home.

