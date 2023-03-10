Trusted Reviews Opens New Product Testing Centre in Florida, USA

Trusted Reviews, one of the leading product review websites, is proud to announce the opening of its third testing facility and the first in the USA. Located in Melbourne, Florida, the new testing lab is designed to increase white goods reviews, along with other product reviews for the US market.

The new facility will allow Trusted Reviews to expand its output of oven, fridge freezer, and other home goods reviews, with a particular focus on white goods designed for the US market. While white goods will be the primary focus, the test space will also be used to increase the output of other US-specific products, including TVs and audio equipment.

The Florida lab joins Trusted Reviews’ Home testing facility in Ongar, Essex, and its TV, Computing, and Smartphone testing space in Southwark, London. All of these spaces have been equipped with the finest test equipment, enabling Trusted Reviews to produce in-depth and reliable reviews and test data.

Max Parker, Trusted Reviews Editor, said “We’re very proud to open our latest testing facility, allowing us to increase the production of white goods reviews and focus on the US market. As with all our other labs, the space enables us to produce in-depth, trustworthy, and accessible reviews for some of the most important products around.”

Chris Dicker, Trusted Reviews Managing Director, also commented on the launch of the new facility, saying, “We’re thrilled to expand our global footprint with the opening of our new testing centre in Florida. This new location will allow us to provide even more in-depth and reliable product reviews for our readers in the US market.”

Trusted Reviews is committed to providing consumers with impartial and expert reviews, and the addition of the Florida lab is a testament to the company’s dedication to this mission. With its expanded testing capabilities, Trusted Reviews is well-positioned to continue providing valuable insights into some of the most important products on the market.

About TrustedReviews.com

Trusted Reviews has been a trusted source for unbiased and thorough product reviews since 2003. With a team of experienced writers and reviewers, Trusted Reviews provides in-depth analysis and testing of a wide range of products, from tech gadgets to home appliances. The website also offers helpful buying guides, news, and expert opinions to help consumers make informed decisions when purchasing products.

Press Contact

Chris Dicker: Chris.Dicker@trustedreviews.com