Planning to showcase new tech at CES 2025? Trusted Reviews can help

Are you ready to amplify your brand’s presence at CES 2025? Discover how Trusted Reviews, Wareable and The Ambient can spotlight your innovations with our dynamic digital coverage opportunities!

Simply fill out the form below to express your interest, and we’ll be in touch soon with all the details.

If you have a product worthy of consideration for our prestigious Best in Show Awards, head over to our dedication page to learn more about the opportunities there.

Click here to fill in our CES 2025 coverage opportunities form

Services we can offer:

Trusted Reviews, along with other CANDR Media Group sites Wareable and The Ambient, attends big trade shows multiple times each year, highlighting the latest tech for our audience across social media, YouTube and the website. If you want to utilise our expertise to get your product out to a wider audience, we can help.

The content we can produce from CES 2025 can include the following

  • News announcements
  • High-impact product videos
  • Tailored branded content
  • Executive interviews
  • Video stand tours
  • …and more!

Submit your requests here

To submit a request or to hear more about the services we can offer during CES 2025, please fill in the form below. If you have any questions, want more information or are having issues with the sign up form please contact chris.walsh@candrmediagroup.com who will be happy to assist.

Click here to fill in our CES 2025 coverage opportunities form

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

