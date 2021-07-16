Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google releases new privacy tools for your history

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Google has released a new tool to help users keep their web activity protected from prying eyes.

The feature was announced today and aims to let users further protect their history.

Specifically, it lets users to implement extra verification for My Activity, meaning that other people using a device someone else is logged into won’t have access unless they have a verification code.

With this setting on, you will need to provide additional information, such as your password or two-factor authentication, before any of you’re history can be viewed.

To view and delete your own search history, click on My Activity to be taken to your history, where you will be presented with options on if you want to delete anything, and what specifically you want to delete.

The search engine giant has bought in more features to protect the personal data of its users.

Alongside being able to manually delete your history, Google also had auto-delete controls, which allows users to have Google automatically and continuously delete their search history.

There is also a Privacy Checkup, which walks users through privacy settings to ensure that they are aware of any third-party organisations that have access to account data, and suggests if any passwords currently in use are too weak.

Make sure you’re safe online and never share any of your personal information over the internet or with anyone you don’t personally know.

For any user that is seriously concerned about their web privacy, we’d strongly recommend considering using a VPN service. You can see a selection of the best VPN tools we’ve tested in our handy guide.

Trusted Recommends: Razer, LG, Lenovo and more get top marks

Trusted Recommends: Razer, LG, Lenovo and more get top marks

Alastair Stevenson 2 hours ago
Apple offering students free AirPods with Mac

Apple offering students free AirPods with Mac

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Xbox Series S stock: Where to buy the console right now

Xbox Series S stock: Where to buy the console right now

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Nintendo Switch OLED stock: Where to preorder

Nintendo Switch OLED stock: Where to preorder

SwitchOLED Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Pro-Ject Audio celebrates 30th anniversary with Debut PRO turntable

Pro-Ject Audio celebrates 30th anniversary with Debut PRO turntable

SwitchOLED Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Sony patents PS5 online tournament system

Sony patents PS5 online tournament system

SwitchOLED Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.