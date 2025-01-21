Enter the Trusted Reviews Best in Show MWC 2025 Awards now – here’s how

Trusted Reviews will be attending MWC 2025 in Barcelona, and our product experts will be handing out our Best in Show Awards to the most innovative tech.

We’ve now opened submissions for you to put forward new and exciting products for consideration in our awards judging.

We’re looking for a wide array of tech – from phones and tablets to laptops, mobile accessories and more.

Our Awards highlight standout products and innovations from start-ups and beyond. Each Award gives the Trusted Reviews seal of approval to your tech and inclusion in our round-up piece and on social media for our millions of readers and followers.

If you’ve got a product, or selection of products, that you’re launching in Barcelona at MWC 2025 use the form below to ensure your product is up for consideration.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT PRODUCTS FOR CONSIDERATION IN OUR MWC 2025 BEST IN SHOW AWARDS

Products we’re looking for

The Trusted Reviews Best in Show MWC 2025 Awards covers a whole range of product categories. We don’t stick to one single winner per category so if we feel multiple phones are deserving of an Award then each can win.

Product categories we’re looking for exciting new products in include:

Smartphones

Tablets

Audio

Smartwatches and fitness tech

Computing (laptops/gaming)

AI

Mobile accessories

Portable battery tech

Charging tech



Winning products will be chosen according to various metrics, including innovation and benefit to our readers. Notable tech advancements, effects on the environment and other factors will be taken into account too.

Which products are eligible?

We’re a consumer-focussed review site so we’re looking for fully realised products that will make a difference to our readers. We’re also considering general advances that will help consumer tech, too.

We need to be able to see the product, ideally trying it out for ourselves or at least getting a demo of it virtually. If you’re able to provide us with the product ahead of time, even better. Trusted Reviews will always honour any embargoes for products and will sign NDAs to ensure you can put your best products forward.

We will accept nominations from products announced before the show, as long as they meet the above criteria and our being showcased on the floor or at relevant events.

How to enter

If you’d like to put forward one of your products for consideration for Best in Show MWC 2025, you can follow the link below to learn more about the process. If your products are wearables or fitness tech, you can also submit them for consideration in the Wareable Best in Show Awards, too.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT PRODUCTS FOR CONSIDERATION IN OUR MWC 2025 BEST IN SHOW AWARDS

Putting a product forward does not guarantee an award – all products will be independently judged by one of our Product Experts who will visit you during the show or will be in touch to arrange a virtual call.

Winning products will be featured across our social channels and on a dedicated winners page that can be read by our millions of monthly readers.

If you have any questions, want more information or are having issues with the form please contact chris.walsh@candrmediagroup.com who will be happy to assist. Trusted Reviews can also help offer coverage opportunities for the show – you can find more information here.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT PRODUCTS FOR CONSIDERATION IN OUR MWC 2025 BEST IN SHOW AWARDS