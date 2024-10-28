Enter the Trusted Reviews Best in Show CES 2025 Awards now – here’s how

Trusted Reviews is heading over to Las Vegas for CES 2025 in January, and our product experts will once again be handing out our iconic Best in Show Awards to the most deserving and innovative tech.

We’ve now opened submissions for you to put forward your most exciting products for consideration in our prestigious awards judging, and as always we’re looking for a wide array of tech – from TVs and monitors to home appliances and smart home tech.

Our Awards highlight exceptional products and innovations from start-ups and beyond, with each award giving the Trusted Reviews seal of approval to your tech and inclusion across social media and on-site for our millions of monthly readers.

If you’ve got a product, or even a selection of products, that you’re launching at CES 2025 that will push the category forward then use the form below to ensure your product is up for consideration. If you’d prefer to learn more about other CES opportunities, click here to find out coverage opportunities we can offer.

Good luck!

Areas we’re looking for products in:

The Trusted Reviews Best in Show CES 2025 Awards covers a whole range of product categories, and we don’t stick to one single winner per category. If we feel multiple TVs, fridges or phones are worthy and deserving of an Award then each will be awarded.

Product categories we’re looking for exciting new products in include:

TVs

Monitors

Home appliances

Smart Home

Smartwatches and fitness

Smartphones and tablets

Audio

Computing (laptops/gaming)

AI

Accessories



Winning products will be chosen according to various metrics, including innovation and benefit to our readers. Notable tech advancements, effects on the environment and other factors will be taken into account too.

How to enter

If you’d like to put forward one of your products for consideration for a Best in Show CES 2025 award, you can follow the link below to learn more about the process. If your products are either smart home or wearables, you can also submit them for consideration in The Ambient and Wareable Best in Show Awards, too.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT PRODUCTS FOR CONSIDERATION IN OUR “BEST IN SHOW” AWARDS

Putting a product forward does not guarantee an award – all products will be independently judged by one of our Product Experts who will visit you during the show. The best of the best will then be crowned with a prestigious trophy.

Winning products will also be featured across our social channels and on a dedicated winners page on the site that can be read by our millions of monthly readers.

If you have any questions, want more information or are having issues with the form please contact chris.walsh@candrmediagroup.com who will be happy to assist.

Eligibility

We’re a consumer-focussed, product-first site so we’re looking for fully realised products that will make a difference to our readers. We’re also considering general advances that will help consumer tech, too.

We need to be able to see the product, ideally trying it out for ourselves. You’ll also need to be part of CES, with a booth on the show floor. We will accept nominations from products announced before the show, as long as they meet the above criteria.

Trusted Reviews will also always honour any embargoes for products and will sign NDAs to ensure you can put your best products forward.

