Should you buy a gaming chair?

Comfort is a surprisingly important part of gaming, since it can be difficult to focus on beating down that pesky boss or reigning supreme on multiplayer when you’re struggling to sit into a good position.

This is likely why gaming chairs have become such a mainstream product in the eyes of enthusiasts, with the peripherals forming a market of their own with all sorts of unique brands, sponsorships and price points that appeal to a wide, growing audience.

So, should you be jumping on such a product? We’ve spent the past couple of weeks testing the Andaseat Fnatic Edition and have also taken a closer look at some of the brands that are available right now to help you decide which one might be right for you. There’s a lot to dive into, so let’s get started.

Gaming Chair Price – How much do they usually cost?

The investment required for a good gaming chair can vary widely depending on what you’re after, and whether or not an established brand means a lot to you or not. For example, you can pick up a gaming chair from a lesser known brand for under £100, many of which have been reviewed incredibly well.

However, more established brands such as Anda Seat, Secret Lab and Noblechairs will cost significantly more, but you’re getting what you pay for with far more nuanced features and improved build quality. Chairs such as this are multifaceted in a lot of ways, and can be used as a standard desk chair outside of gaming or even be flung into your living room set-up.

We’ve compiled a few gaming chairs below, all of which sit at specific price points for those not wanting to spend much, and others who are after something far more premium.

Gaming Chair Features – What can you expect?

Once again, the features and benefits you can expect from a gaming chair will depend heavily on the brand and price you end up opting for. However, there are a few common things you can expect. Firstly, it will always be a chair you can sit on comfortably – that goes without saying.

Throughout the rest of this article we’ll be making specific reference to the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition, a chair we’ve been testing for the last couple of weeks. It’s a premium offering coming in at £399, and is a supremely comfy piece of furniture that has been perfect for switching between work and play simultaneously.

Most gaming chairs put height and comfort at the forefront, ensuring you are able to lean back into a rest which accommodates not only your entire back, but also your head with a curved design that stops your body from aching after hours on your behind. I’d still get up and stretch, though.

Below most seats you’ll find two levers to control the height of your chair and how sensitive it will be to movement, such as the back moving forwards or backwards to accommodate different body types. The Anda Seat Fnatic Edition is absurdly flexible, and I tended to bring it forward when working from my desk, or make it far more lounge-style in the evenings for prolonged gaming sessions.

The Anda Seat Fnatic Edition also has a backrest which tilts back to a staggering 160 degrees, making it more or less a recliner chair without the footrest. So it’s perfect for smaller and larger players who fancy finding a position that’s comfortable without compromise. You won’t find this flexibility in all gaming chairs but many of them, including the ones from Secretlab, provide a similar feature with just as much comfort.

In terms of materials, the quality will once again depend on the price you’re willing to pay. The Anda Seat Fnatic is build with a mixture of PVC leather and durable foam, with the former covering the entire body to ensure it’s both comfortable to the user and easy to clean if it happens to get dirty. The aforementioned foam is excellent, situated in the option head pillow, backrest and seat itself. It’s very heavy though, and you’ll likely need a friend to help put it together.

Gaming Chair Setup – Are they difficult to build?



Not really. I’m the type of person who gets angry at trying to build a desk from IKEA, so I was surprised how easy it was to put together a gaming chair when following precise instructions. The majority of brands will have their products arrive in a small selection of parts, all of which can be pieced together with a handful of screws and attachments.

In terms of future maintenance, you’ll need to ensure screws remain tightened so the chair itself is sturdy, even if a number of gaming chairs are designed for users to lean backwards and forwards to their heart’s content. But don’t worry about the practical elements of purchasing a gaming chair, although you may need a second person to help you assemble the heavier parts.

Should you buy a gaming chair? – Verdict

After testing the Anda Seat Fnatic for a couple of weeks it has improved my comfort and productivity when working and gaming by a significant amount, but I can understand the economic barriers some might face when it comes to picking up a chair of this price. But if you can afford the luxury, I would definitely recommend a gaming chair for those who consider the virtual realm a primary hobby.

