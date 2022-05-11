Google Pixel 7: All the facts on the Android 13 flagships

Google Pixel 7: Google has revealed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, teasing us with official images, but making us wait for key specs. Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 7 range so far.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro provided the biggest upheaval in the history of the series. A brand new, premium design, the addition of cameras and a brand new Google-made Tensor processor that promises massive advancements in terms of machine learning.

With Android 12 out of the box, a clean experience free of annoying UI interference and access to quick updates, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro came close to being the complete package and sit among the best Android phones on the market.

However, they weren’t perfect. Google left plenty of room for improvement and we’re hoping the Pixel 7 can deliver. We got the first glimpse of the 2022 flagships at Google I/O 2022 on May 11, but there’s plenty we’re unsure about. We’re not expecting another revolution, but is a Pixel perfect phone too much to ask?

Google Pixel 7 design and screen

Any change to the design on the Google Pixel 7 was always likely to be a refinement rather than a reinvention, and that has proved to be the case, judging by the images Google released at I/O in May. We haven’t seen the front of the phone yet, only the rear, but that unique camera bar across the back of the device remains.

The two tone design remains, but Google has slightly altered the housing around the camera lens on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to give them a more distinctive look. This is particularly nice on the white version of the Pixel 7, which has a silver camera bar.

However, our reviewers for both the Pixel 6 and its Pro counterpart commented on the decision to use a glossy glass finish for the rear. The Pixel 6 Pro was like “trying to type on a bar of soap with sweaty hands”, while the Pixel 6 picked up all the fingerprints, our testers commented. It’s doesn’t seem like this has changed with the Pixel 7

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively and Google isn’t saying whether that will change for 2022’s Pixel 7 Series. Only the Pro version offered 120Hz variable refresh rate and we would expect parity for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, making both phones excellent options for gamers.

Google Pixel 7 specs

Google was mostly excited about its new Tensor chipset, which made its debut on the Pixel 6 range. Google has confirmed the Pixel 7 will be powered by a second-generation Tensor chip.

“Our next version of Google Tensor will power these devices, which are built for those who want the latest technology and fastest performance,” the company said in a blog post teasing the new phones. It’s not clear yet whether Google has a new version of the Titan M2 security chip it debuted with the Pixel 6 series.

Another area for improvement could be battery life. Our Pixel 6 Pro review called the output from the 5003mAh battery “mediocre”. Perhaps further optimisation of the chipset, rather than the presence of a larger cell, could rectify that. Given the max storage option is 256GB (with no microSD expansion option) we’d also like to see Google launch a 1TB option for power users.

Google Pixel 7 cameras

Google’s computational photography skills have proved excellent substitutes for bleeding edge camera hardware, throughout the Pixel series’ lifespan, but the company stepped things up a notch with the Pixel 6 range.

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offered a 50-megapixel main wide sensor (1.2μ pixels, f/1.85, 1/13in sensor), 12-megapixel ultra-wide with a 114-degree field of view. The Pro added third sensor; a 48-megapixel (f/3.5) telephoto with 4x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom.

The first official images reveal Google is sticking with the two camera format for the Pixel 7 and the three camera set-up for the Pixel 7 Pro. Google is keeping mum about the specs for now. We mentioned the revamped camera housing above.

New camera features could arrive via software and algorithm enhancements. For example, when launching the Pixel 6, Google focused heavily on features like Real Tone, which promise more accurate reproduction of skin tones, Motion Mode, which is designed to help with action shots, and Magic Eraser, which enables unwanted elements of shots to be easily removed. We’ll hear more about these later in the year.

Google Pixel 7 price and availability

When it comes to the flagship models, Google has been reliable in terms of release dates. As thus, we’d very much expect the Pixel 7 to arrive in late October 2022 as the first device to run Android 13. It isn’t promising anything beyond the “fall” at this point.

The 2022 Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models started £599/£699 price points respectively. We’d expect Google to maintain that price point for the Pixel 7, unless there’s a surprise within the specs.