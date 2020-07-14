Fitbit Charge 5: all the latest news, rumours and leaks

The Fitbit Charge 4 stood-out as a great fitness tracker, partly because it was the first Fitbit to feature in-built GPS tracking, an Sp02 sensor and active minutes tracking. Fitness fanatics loved it and now, as a result, we’re already wondering what might feature in the follow up – the Fitbit Charge 5.

Fitbit Charge 5 release date

Right now, with the Charge 4 only having landed in April of this year, we’re expecting a bit of a wait until the Charge 5 is available for purchase.

However, there were one or two minor issues with the Charge 4 that only needed pretty simple fixes. Perhaps, if addressing those small issues was the main focus for the Charge 5, then we might see the new tracker sooner rather than later.

Fitbit Charge 5 price

Fitbit has done well by consumers by not increasing the price point of the Fitbit Charge for several years running. The Fitbit Charge 4, just as the two models that preceded it, came in at £129.99.

Unless Fitbit goes all out in having the Fitbit Charge 5 be a massive overhaul compared to this year’s iteration, it’s hard to imagine the Charge 5 being slapped with a price hike.

Fitbit Charge 5 features

We hope to see the return of an in-built GPS tracker in the Fitbit Charge 5. That, alongside the SpO2 sensor and active minute tracking seem pretty much certain.

The Charge 4 had an amazing seven day battery life to boot, so what’s not to like? In the Charge 5 we definitely want that feature to return, or even extended. How great would it be if the Charge 5 could go 10 days between charging? Having a battery life that’s miles ahead of the more expensive competition could really help to put Fitbit on the map.

Fitbit Charge 5 wish-list

So, aside from an even more impressive battery-life. What would we like to see in the Fitbit Charge 5?

We’d love to see Fitbit correct the issues around music. The Charge 4’s music controls only worked with Spotify Premium, which is pretty frustrating for those of us that use Amazon Music, Deezer, or any other alternative streaming platform.

Notably, there was also no local music playback, so if you wanted to use those controls (to only listen to Spotify Premium), then you also had to take your phone out on your run. Even Wear OS allows for local music playback, and that’s a system that needs an overhaul entirely of its own.

Otherwise, Fitbit owners have long had issues with Fitbit Pay and it would be great if the payment system could be improved.

Right now, with the Fitbit Charge 5 seemingly so far away, there are also questions around a possible Fitbit Charge Lite. Could the company offer a stripped back version, at a budget price? We’ve seen Fitbit do this already with the Fitbit Versa Lite, which went down particularly well with consumers. We can imagine that a Charge Lite could be similarly successful, especially as a means of replacing the now ageing Fitbit Alta HR and Fitbit Inspire HR.

