Released in 2020, the Fitbit Charge 4 still sits proudly on our list of the best fitness trackers you can buy. But what might Fitbit have up its figurative and literal sleeve with the Fitbit Charge 5?

Leaks and speculation about the Fitbit Charge 5 have been a little light on the ground so far, but that all changed in July 2021 when the first image of a device codenamed Morgan leaked. What does that reveal about the company’s direction? Read on to find out…

Release date – when will the Fitbit Charge 5 launch?

In the past, Fitbit’s Charge devices have been released on a bi-annual basis, starting in 2014 with the original. The Charge 2 arrived in 2016, with the Charge 3 and 4 following in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

It doesn’t take a genius to spot the pattern here, with a 2022 release date seemingly likely. Though the leaked Morgan device in July 2021, if legitimate, does suggest that we may see a device sooner than anticipated – possibly August or October 2021 if past Fitbit release schedules are anything to go by.

That is assuming the pictured wearable is A) real, B) ever released, and C) a member of the Charge family.



So let’s take a closer look…

Design

This is, according to 9to5Google, the Fitbit Morgan. The site doesn’t guarantee that it’s the Fitbit Charge 5, merely noting that as it’s wider than the recently released Fitbit Luxe, it’s likely “a device in the ‘Charge’ category of trackers, if not the Charge 5 itself.”



The device looks less angular than the Fitbit Charge 4, and seems to mimic the smooth, rounded style of more recent devices like the Sense, Versa 3, and Luxe. The bezels look somewhat out of place, however.

Specs and features

The biggest change visible from the image above, once again assuming it’s legitimate, is the upgrade to a colour screen. The previous generations have all been black and white, though a switch to colour certainly seems likely given it’s a change adopted by the Versa series to great acclaim.

9to5Google also says that Morgan supports NFC payments, which is hardly surprising given this was already a feature of the Charge 4. Oxygen saturation (SpO2) and built-in GPS would also be expected, as features already available in the current model.

It seems likely that the Charge 5 will lift some of the wellness features from the Fitbit Sense, too. This is speculation on our part, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see some form of stress monitoring or the ECG sensor making the jump from smartwatch to fitness band with the Charge 5.