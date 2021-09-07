 large image

Alan Wake Remastered: Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Remedy Entertainment has announced it’s developing a fully remastered version of the 2010 classic game, Alan Wake.

Mark your calendars, the new Alan Wake remaster has been announced, and while not a whole lot of information is available right now, there are still some juicy details about this new game.

Read on to find out everything we know about Alan Wake, including the release date and how you can play.

Release date

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake will launch in the Autumn of this year, so we shouldn’t be waiting too long until the game is available to play.

The game itself was announced with flare, as creative director Sam Lake read an open letter on The Sudden Stop, which is a fan-run website that’s been dedicated to the Alan Wake franchise since 2012.

The studio claimed it wanted to shine a flashlight on the fans and communities that have continued to support the franchise, so it makes sense that that page was the first to know.

Where can I play it?

You will be able to play Alan Wake on PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and Xbox One S/X.

And for the first time ever, Alan Wake will be available to play on the PlayStation. All you Sony fans will be able to play the new remaster on the PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Gameplay

Not a whole lot has been said about the gameplay at this point, but since this game is a remaster we can only imagine it will be following the story of the troubled author, our titular Alan Wake, searching for his missing wife, Alice.

We do know that the game will continue to be an episodic story, with enhanced cutscenes that should help match the unnerving atmosphere.

For more updates on the Alan Wake remaster, keep checking back with us and we’ll let you know all the latest information. You can even bookmark this page to make sure you don’t miss out on anything.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

