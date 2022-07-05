Need to get closer to your image to inspect all the tiny details? Or maybe you want to step back to see the bigger picture? Here’s how to zoom in and out in Photoshop.

There are actually a handful of ways to zoom with Photoshop. We’ll take you through one way in this guide, but you can scroll down to the FAQs section at the bottom to choose the one that best suits your workflow.

Keep reading to learn how to zoom in and out of an image in Photoshop…

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Click on the Zoom tool Click on the image to zoom in Hold Alt and click on the image again to zoom out

How to zoom in Photoshop Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop This can be any image you want to zoom in on. Step

2 Click the magnifying glass tool You can find this in the side menu. Step

3 Click anywhere on the image to zoom in Wherever you click is where the image will be centered on your screen. You can also click again to zoom in further or click and drag your mouse to the right to zoom in quickly. Step

4 Hold Alt and click anywhere on the image to zoom out You can also click again to zoom out further or click and drag your mouse to the left to zoom out quickly.