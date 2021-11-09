Xbox is hosting an anniversary event on 15 November, here’s how to watch

Microsoft has announced an Xbox 20th anniversary live stream event that’s happening next week on 15 November. Here’s what you need to know, including how to watch it.

Just next week Xbox will be celebrating 20 years in the industry, as the first Xbox, the DirectX Box, came out on 15 November 2001.

The celebration will take place on that same date this year, and will be streamed at 6pm over here in the UK. You can watch the stream on the official Xbox Youtube, Twitch and Facebook channels, so you have a few options.

You can check out the trailer for the 20th-anniversary event just below:

The stream will also be available with subtitles in various languages, with French, German and BR Portuguese listed on the announcement page, among others. American Sign Language and Audio Descriptions will also be available in English for anyone who needs it.

Xbox has also mentioned that anyone who’s interested in streaming the event on their own channels should be aware that there will be copyrighted music. To avoid seeing any action from automated bots, it’s recommended that you avoid including any copyrighted audio.

There will also be giveaways during the event; any fans that are registered at Xbox FanFest will be eligible, so keep your eyes peeled for any games or announcements during the event.

Plus, there will also be a trivia event taking place at 10pm in the UK and can be accessed via the FanFest service, so you might want to catch up with your Halo and Microsoft Flight Simulator knowledge.

And if that’s not enough, new items will be added to the Xbox Gear Shop when the live stream takes place. We’re not clear on what they are yet, but we can guess there will be some interesting Microsoft goodies.

So make sure you mark your calendars and check back here for any more Xbox news, as we’ll be giving you the rundown of the event next week.