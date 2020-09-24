The next generation of consoles is already set to be a complicated one, with both PS5 and Xbox Series X built on very similar architecture to their predecessors.

Because of this, backwards compatibility is more plausible than ever, and the majority of your physical and digital libraries will be playable at launch without issue. What’s more, some of your PS4 games will offer a free upgrade to PS5, so you can benefit from improved visuals, frame rates and potentially even ray tracing in some cases.

It can be easy to get overwhelmed by the confusion of cross-gen upgrades with the impending launch, so we’ve compiled all of the PS4 games set to receive a free upgrade for the PS5 below to make things a little easier.

Which PS4 games will have free upgrades on the PS5?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Borderlands 3

Control (only Ultimate edition)

Cyberpunk 2077

Dead by Daylight

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Doom Eternal

Elder Scrolls Online

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Hitman 3

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Madden NFL 21

Maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

NBA 2K21 (only Mamba Forever edition)

Rider’s Republic

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Watch Dogs Legion

WRC 9

It’s worth highlighting that while the majority of the games listed above will be eligible for a free upgrade, the likes of Control and NBA 2K21 require you to purchase special editions of the products in order to benefit from the next-gen upgrades. Otherwise, you’ll be able to seamlessly access next-gen versions of these titles while keeping your progress, trophies and other valuable information intact.

PS5 versions of games will normally come with improved performance and resolution, alongside other technical enhancements such as vastly superior loading times and ray tracing. Each game will differ to which upgrades are available, so it’s worth double checking the exact improvements.

