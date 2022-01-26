Where is the cheapest place to buy Pokémon Legends: Arceus

It’s a great week for Pokémon fans, with the latest instalment in the franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, hitting shelves on 28 January.

You do have the option of pre-ordering the game, though you might be a little late, with a lot of online shops already claiming that it’s one of the most popular pre-ordered games in a long time.

Luckily, if you feel a little lost on where you can buy the latest Nintendo Switch game, we’ve got you covered. Check out the the widget below, which will find you the best deals from across the web.

We’ve also gone ahead and found some of the best retailers that are selling Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the lowest prices, so you can have a browse and find out what the best pre-order prices are.

Now you know the best places to find the latest Pokémon game, you can join in on the action. The game is set in the Sinnoh region, the same setting as Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl but before the idea of Pokémon Leagues or Trainers even existed.

Nintendo has said that Sinnoh, formally known as Hisui, won’t be the same as we remember, with wild Pokémon living in harsh environments. You can survey, catch and research the unknown Pokémon in this massive action RPG.

Nintendo has been a lot quieter about this release than usual, so there’s not a massive amount of detail we can offer up. We do know that you’ll be joining the Galaxy Expedition Team and will be tasked with creating the first-ever Pokédex.

Stay tuned with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be keeping you in the loop on any new Pokémon Legends: Arceus news over the coming days.