When is F1: Drive to Survive Season 4 coming to Netflix?

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Netflix has confirmed that the fourth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is coming soon, but when can you start streaming it? 

F1: Drive to Survive is a Netflix docuseries designed to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes at the FIA’s annual Formula 1 World Championship. 

Each season typically follows the races from the year before, meaning season 4 will showcase exclusive interviews and drama from the drivers, teams and races of the 2021 World Championship, which ended surrounded in controversy.

The trailer for season 4 is still to come but, if you haven’t gotten around to checking out the show yet, this season 1 teaser should give you a decent idea of what to expect: 

So, when can you watch it? Scroll down to find out when and where you can catch season 4 of F1: Drive to Survive. 

When is F1: Drive to Survive Season 4 coming to Netflix? 

You can start streaming season 4 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix from March 11. 

While you can no longer trial Netflix for free, the service is still relatively affordable with plans ranging from £5.99 to £13.99 a month depending on what resolution you need and how many devices you want your account to support. 

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
