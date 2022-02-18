Netflix has confirmed that the fourth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is coming soon, but when can you start streaming it?

F1: Drive to Survive is a Netflix docuseries designed to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes at the FIA’s annual Formula 1 World Championship.

Each season typically follows the races from the year before, meaning season 4 will showcase exclusive interviews and drama from the drivers, teams and races of the 2021 World Championship, which ended surrounded in controversy.

The trailer for season 4 is still to come but, if you haven’t gotten around to checking out the show yet, this season 1 teaser should give you a decent idea of what to expect:

So, when can you watch it? Scroll down to find out when and where you can catch season 4 of F1: Drive to Survive.

When is F1: Drive to Survive Season 4 coming to Netflix?

You can start streaming season 4 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix from March 11.

While you can no longer trial Netflix for free, the service is still relatively affordable with plans ranging from £5.99 to £13.99 a month depending on what resolution you need and how many devices you want your account to support.

