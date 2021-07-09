When can you watch Black Widow for free on Disney Plus

The long wait for a new Marvel film is finally over as Black Widow has landed in cinemas and on Disney Plus. But this isn’t your typical Disney Plus release.

Disney is once again using the ‘Premier Access‘ branding for the release of Black Widow, a move it also used a few times previously for films that feel a little too big to make available to all right away.

Unlike Pixar’s Luca, which ditched the big screen completely for a streaming debut, Black Widow is going to both the cinema and Disney Plus at the same time. This means you’ll have to plump down £19.99/$29.99 on top of your usual Disney Plus subscription to watch the film.

How can you watch Black Widow for free?

If you open up Disney Plus you’ll have to pay £19.99/$29.99 to watch the film today.

However, as has been the case with other Premier Access titles Black Widow will eventually hit Disney Plus as part of the regular subscription. This will happen, in the UK, on October 6 2021.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Introduced with the release of Mulan, Premier Access lets you watch some of the bigger Disney titles before they hit the Disney Plus service for everyone.

Buying a film through Premier Access gives you unlimited access to watch it as many times as you watch on any device that has the Disney Plus app installed. As with other Disney Plus titles, Black Widow is available to stream in 4K HDR and can be downloaded to phones and tablets.

It’s important to note that you do need a Disney Plus subscription to watch Premier Access titles and you’ll need to keep paying the monthly price to continue having access to the titles you’ve bought.

If previous Premier Access titles are anything to go by, expect Black Widow to show up on other VOD stores, like iTunes, in the coming weeks for the same price.