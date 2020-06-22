Apple’s big summer WWDC event takes place today and for the first time, it’s an online-only affair. Here are all the details of how to watch the show and what time it starts.

Normally held with a huge audience full of developers, Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC, or affectionately dub-dub) kicks off today with the Keynote address.

What time is WWDC?

Apple’s WWDC conference kicks off tonight (Monday 22) with the ‘Special Event’ keynote address. It starts at 6 pm (BST), and 10 am PDT/1 pm ET.

There will also be events throughout the week aimed at developers. Usually, these would take place in-person at physical events with the videos posted later, however things are different this year as it’s a purely online event with no attendance.

We’re intrigued to see how Apple handles this online-only event, as not all of the ones we’ve seen over the last few months have worked too well.

How to stream WWDC online

The easiest way to watch WWDC live online is through YouTube. You can find the stream below in the embedded video and it’ll start once the show kicks off. You can even set a reminder.

The stream will also be available on Apple’s site and through the TV app on devices like the iPhone, iPad and more. The TV app is available on the Apple TV box too, so you can make a proper evening of it and watch the show from the comfort of your sofa.

Apple used to be difficult when it came to streaming events, making them only available via the Safari browser. Thankfully it is a lot more widely available these days.

What do we expect to see?

For a full rundown of what Apple is expected to unveil tonight, check out our What is Apple announcing at WWDC page – this has a handy rundown of all the rumours heading into the event. These include the introduction of ARM Macs, iOS 14 among other pieces of new software and possibly a complete lack of hardware.

