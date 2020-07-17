West Ham vs Watford: Live stream, kick-off time and preview

Tonight’s Friday night football sees two teams duke it out at the bottom of the table. West Ham host Watford, with both teams just three points away from the drop zone. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream West Ham vs Watford on any device.

West Ham vs Watford kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8pm BST at the London Stadium.

How to watch West Ham vs Watford in the UK

The game is available to Sky Sports customers on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re a Sky customer, but will be out and about when the game starts, you can download the Sky Go app on your mobile device and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can tune in with a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

If you’re streaming a lot of online content, the Premier League, then you’ll want to stay safe while doing so. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers, and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a look at our selection of the best VPN deals going, below.

West Ham vs Watford match preview

West Ham and Watford sit in 16th and 17th position in the league respectively, both on 34 points. They’re being chased by Bournemouth and Villa – both in the relegation zone and both on 31 points. As a result, tonight’s match represents an important opportunity for West Ham or Watford to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Even a draw would be a positive result, as it would effectively put both teams two games away from being overtaken in the league standings.

However, in recent outings, both teams have shown they can score goals and take all three points. Last time out the Hammers put four past already-relegated Norwich, while Watford pulled off a 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Watford fans were worried last weekend, no doubt, when captain and goal-scorer Troy Deeney was substituted due to a knee injury. However, it seems he will be fit to play this evening. He is crucial to Watford’s hopes of securing all three points.

Meanwhile, West Ham could see both Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass return to the match-day squad, both having recovered from injuries.

The game is balanced on a knife edge, with West Ham perhaps making themselves slight favourites thanks to recent results. It’s poised to be competitive and you can catch all the action live on Sky Sports tonight.

