How to watch Xbox at Gamescom 2021 live stream in 4K

How to watch the Xbox live stream from Gamescom 2021: Microsoft will take the virtual stage at Gamescom with a live stream promising information about upcoming Xbox Series X/S games and Game Pass. Here’s how to watch the Xbox Gamescom broadcast.

With Gamescom back in business for 2021, Microsoft will host a 90-minute showcase on Tuesday August 24, before the event officially starts.

The company has promised updates on already-announced first-party games, as well as those from partner studios. There’s also going to be news on what Games Pass subscribers can expect in the weeks and months to come.

We can probably expect an update on games like Halo Infinite – which we just learned won’t be complete at launch – and Forza Horizon 5, both due before the end of the year.

Xbox fans have a wide-range of options for tuning into the event and the start time is convenient for Brits too! Without further ado, let’s look into how to watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 live stream.

What time is the Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream?

Microsoft will kick-start Gamescom on the eve of the show with the live stream commencing at 6:00pm UK time on Tuesday, August 24. That’ll give Brits enough time to get home from work and settle down in front of their viewing device of choosing.

How to watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream

Microsoft is making it pretty easy to tune into the event. It’ll be live on all of the Xbox social platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

How to watch Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream in 4K

If you want a proper representation of how these new games are going to look on your console, your best bet is the Xbox YouTube channel, where the event will be live streamed in 4K resolution at 60fps. Microsoft also says it’ll post the 4K version of the stream to social channels after the event.

What to expect from Xbox Gamescom 2021 event

Microsoft has already clarified there’ll be no new games announced, but we will get some exciting updates on the titles already confirmed. That means that alongside Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, we could get updates on the Bethesda RPG Starfield – due in November 2022 – and the new co-op first-person shooter Redfall which was also announced during E3 in June.