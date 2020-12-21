How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on demand in the UK on January 13

Warner Bros. has confirmed Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to watch on Premium Video On Demand in the UK on January 13.

The film opened in cinemas on December 16 in the UK and Ireland, but with many more regions now entering tier 3 and tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions, many screens will now be shutting down until the new year.

As such, the studio has decided to offer early access to the blockbuster sequel via video on demand providers, starting to offer 48-hour rentals just a couple of weeks into the New Year in the UK and Ireland.

In a statement, the producers said: “In recognition of varying current market restrictions and to service the massive fan interest in Wonder Woman 1984, this film can be enjoyed by fans and families on the big screen where available in cinemas now, and in the comfort of their own home through Premium Video on Demand in the UK and Ireland starting on January 13”

“The film will continue to be available in cinemas where they are open, whilst also being available to watch at home for a 48-hour rental from participating digital retailers.”

Related: Best Disney Plus TV shows and movies

There’s no word yet on which digital retailers will be part of the release, but we can expect the likes of Apple, Amazon and Google will all be offering the movie. The cost of the rental is also still to be determined.

The move will likely come as a further blow to the cinemas who’re already struggling to stay afloat during enforced closures, limited capacities and a limited audience appetite for activities in enclosed indoor spaces. Taking advantage of an early PVOD agreement will give Warner the chance to recoup some of its considerable outlay on the movie, which is one of 2020’s most anticipated flicks.

In the United States, Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on the HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day at no extra cost to subscribers. With HBO Max not available in the UK as yet, alternative arrangements have been made.