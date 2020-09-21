How to watch Wolves vs Man City in the Premier League live online

How to watch Wolves vs Man City in the Premier League. Our guide will tell you how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City live online or on television wherever you are.

Wolves vs Man City kick-off time

Wolves vs Man City will kick off at 8:15pm on Monday September 21. The game will be played at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton.

How to watch Wolves vs Man City live online

As with the post-lockdown fixtures last season, fans are still barred from stadiums. So, the Premier League and broadcasters have come together to ensure every game can be televised for at least the month of September.

Sky Sports has the rights to carry the majority of the games as always and Wolves vs Man City will be aired on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 8:00pm

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

A Sky Sports Month Pass is currently available for £25.99 a month for 12 months with the ability to chancel at any time. It usually costs £33.99 a month, so this is a great deal to get the Premier League season started. You can sign up below:

Wolves vs Man City match preview

It’s Manchester City’s first Premier League game of the season. The former Champions are starting their campaign a week later after being granted rest following their Champions League campaign, which stretched into August.

They face, arguably, one of the toughest games of the season in visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side opened their campaign with an impressive win at Sheffield United last weekend and will be confident of taking something from this game too. Wolves famously came from 2-0 down to win this fixture 3-2 last December.

Pep Guardiola’s team are missing Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez and will likely be a little rustier than the home side. However, the quality the Abu Dhabi-owned team has in depth outstrips most Premier League sides, so they’re perfectly capable of coming away with the three points.

