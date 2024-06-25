Wimbledon in 4K HDR: Can you stream the tennis in 4K?

For those of us with 4K TVs, it’s been a slightly disappointing start to the summer of sport with Euro 2024 broadcast in HD HDR streams.

With the Wimbledon lawn tennis tournament around the corner, will it suffer the same fate with a downgraded picture from what was previously established?

Read on to find out when Wimbledon starts, and whether you can catch the action in 4K HDR.

Wimbledon 2024 key details

Wimbledon 2024 starts Monday July 1st and continues over two weeks until its end on July 14th, when the men’s singles final is due to take place. The women’s singles event ends day before on Saturday July 13th.

Can I watch Wimbledon in 4K HDR?

The BBC has the broadcast rights to Wimbledon until 2027, with coverage spanning BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC sports website and Radio 5 Live.

Unlike Euro 2024, the BBC will be broadcast (or to be more exact, stream) the event in 4K HLG HDR through the iPlayer app.

There is a catch and that catch is that not all the matches will be viewable in 4K HDR. Only live streams of matches on centre court will be available in 4K resolution and HDR (High Dynamic Range) HLG. So you will need to make sure you’ve got a compatible streamer, set-top box, and TV to view the action in 4K.

The BBC has a list of supported sets on this page.

There’ll be a dedicated UHD icon on programming that confirms you’re streaming in 4K HDR. Even if your device doesn’t support 4K resolution, you should still be able to view the matches in HDR quality.

To make sure you’re watching content in UHD, you’ll need to open the app and…

