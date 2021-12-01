How to watch Watford vs Chelsea on Amazon Prime – live stream details

How to watch Watford vs Chelsea: Tonight’s London derby is an Amazon Prime exclusive and isn’t on Sky or BT. Here’s how to live stream Watford vs Chelsea.

There’s a big London derby tonight as Premier League pacesetters Chelsea make the short trip across the capital to face an improving Watford, under a manager the Stamford Bridge side are very familiar with.

New Watford boss Claudio Ranieri – who has lifted the Hornets out of the Premier League basement since taking over – managed tonight’s visitors from 2000-2004 before being ruthlessly sacked in favour of Jose Mourinho. The rest, of course, is history.

Chelsea will be disappointed to have been held by the sideshow that is Manchester United at the weekend and will look to capitalise against a Watford team that thrashed the same opposition just a couple of weeks ago.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City will be hoping Watford can show similar form tonight.

Watford vs Chelsea kick-off time

Watford vs Chelsea kicks off at 7:30pm UK time on Wednesday December 1. The game is being played at Vicarage Road in Watford.

How to watch Watford vs Chelsea

Amazon Prime Video is the place to watch Watford vs Chelsea tonight. Amazon has the rights to a couple of rounds of fixtures over the festive season, so you’ll be able to catch all of the midweek games on Prime Video. Naturally, though, the Merseyside derby is the pick of the bunch

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming Premier League games