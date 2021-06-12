How to watch Wales vs Switzerland for free – stream the Euro 2020 game live

How to watch Wales vs Switzerland at Euro 2020: 2016 semi-finalists Wales take on Switzerland in their opening Group A game. Here’s how to watch Wales vs Switzerland live online and for free.

Can Gareth Bale and Wales recreate the magic of 2016, when they reached the semi-finals of the European Championships? It’s a tough. However, the Welsh have once again qualified for the tournament, but face a tough group along with Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

First up for Wales, coached by caretaker boss Rob Page, is a tricky opener against Switzerland. The Swiss are narrow favourites for the tie which will be played in Baku, the far-flung capital of Azerbaijan.

Regardless, the Welsh still have some top talent in the squad and a great crop of young players making their major tournament debuts. The likes of Bale, Aaron Ramsey and wee Joe Allen are joined by young talents like Neco Williams, Harry Wilson, David Brookes and Manchester United’s Dan James.

The Swiss will be reliant again on stalwarts like Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka. Considering the quality elsewhere in the group, it’s vital for both sides they get a positive result here.

Wales vs Switzerland kick-off time

Wales vs Switzerland in Group A will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Saturday June 12, and will kick off at 2pm UK time.

How to watch Wales vs Switzerland live online

Wales vs Switzerland will air on BBC One with coverage starting at 1:15pm UK time. Online viewers will be able to tune-in for free via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. The BBC’s games, including this one, will be broadcast in 4K throughout the tournament. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.

