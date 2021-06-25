How to watch Wales vs Denmark: Channel guide and kick-off time for last 16 clash

How to watch Wales vs Denmark: Euro 2020 enters the knockout stage on Saturday when Wales take on Denmark in the last 16. Here’s how to watch Denmark vs Wales on Saturday.

Can history repeat itself five years on? Wales are once again at the business end of the tournament and are hoping to replicate the success of Euro 2016 when the country reached the semi-finals.

This time around Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and co. aren’t such big underdogs, but they are walking into a bit of a buzzsaw in the resurgent Danes. The viking nation is on somewhat of a mission following the near-tragic cardiac arrest suffered by midfielder Christian Eriksen in their opening game against Finland.

The Danes whooped Russia 4-1 last time out to qualify in second place and set up this last 16 tie with Wales.

The game will be played on neutral ground in Amsterdam, meaning yet another road trip for the Welsh, who’ve already had to set up camp in Rome and Baku. The Danes are favourites with most of the bookies, but since when has that mattered to a Wales team that lives for this stuff.

Wales vs Denmark kick-off time

Wales vs Denmark will be played on Saturday June 26 with the game kicking off in the early evening at 5:00pm UK time. The game will be played at the Amsterdam ArenaA in Amsterdam, Holland.

How to watch Wales vs Denmark live on TV and online

Thankfully, the BBC has the rights to show Wales vs Denmark in the last 16, with coverage starting on BBC One at 4:00pm on Saturday. Why thankfully? BBC having the rights means it’s possible to watch the game in 4K HDR on the BBC iPlayer, if you have a compatible telly. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K on the BBC. With the tournament about to get to the business end, it’s not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.