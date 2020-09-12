How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix: One week on from Pierre Gasly’s remarkable maiden victory at Monza, the F1 circus makes its way to a new track in the Tuscan GP in Mugello, Italy. Set for 59 laps of action, the Tuscan Grand Prix marks Ferrari’s 1000th race in the championship at a track that they own, and they’ll be driving in a special burgundy livery to mark the occasion. Valtteri Bottas headed the timesheets in practice three, just like he did in practice one and two, as the drivers acclimatise to a fast and challenging track. It seems to be close up at the front, closer than it was at Monza, so we could be set for an interesting battle for pole position.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Tuscan Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for qualifying and the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything and keep your data safe.

How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix 2020

The Tuscan Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Here is the UK time for the race:

Saturday, September 12th

2pm – Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying

Sunday, September 13th

2:10pm − Tuscan Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix 2020 – TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. For Sky Q subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K Ultra HD. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you enjoy streaming content online, then it’s essential that you also keep your private data safe while surfing the web. It’s easier than ever for hackers to infiltrate your network and steal your personal information, but not with a VPN at hand. We’ve tested several VPNs here at Trusted Reviews and handpicked the best VPN deals that are available right now for your convenience.

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass

Tuscan Grand Prix 2020 highlights

You need to head to the Channel 4 or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service.

Qualifying highlights for the Tuscan Grand Prix start at 7.30pm on Saturday 12th. Highlights of the race will be shown at 6.30pm on Sunday 13th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app.

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

