Trump vs Biden: How to watch first presidential debate live in the UK

How to watch Trump vs Biden in the UK: The first presidential debate takes place tonight, ahead of next month’s 2020 US general election. Here’s how to watch Trump vs Biden in the UK.

Trump vs Biden debate start time

US President Donald Trump will take on Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate on Tuesday September 29. The pair will take to the stage at 2:00am UK time, which is 9pm local time in Ohio. Depending on where you watch, pre-amble is expected to start at around 12:00am midnight UK time.

How to watch Trump vs Biden in the UK

All of the major networks in the United States are showing the debate, which will be hosted by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. However, in the UK, there are also a number of options for tuning in.

The best bet might be CNN, which will have full coverage and great analysis throughout the event, with its coverage starting at midnight UK time. The network offers the CNN International channel in the UK.

If you have Sky, the CNN channel is available on channel 878 in your TV guide. If you’re a Virgin Media subscriber, it’s channel 607. Unfortunately, it’s not available on Freeview and BT TV. However, you can watch via CNN’s website, which is free to view in the UK.

Both BBC News and Sky News will also show and stream the event via their television channels and online portals, but are unlikely to have the same depth of analysis as the US counterpart.

Trump vs Biden debate preview

The incumbent President Donald J. Trump is not the favourite to win this election. He is down heavily in almost all national polls and faces an uphill struggle in many of the important ‘swing states’ that will decide this and every other US general election.

However, it’s impossible to write off Trump, who faced a similar polling deficit in the run up to the 2016 election when he famously upset Hillary Clinton to claim the presidency.

Many say the respective performances in the debates laid the groundwork for the Trump victory in 2016, having bloodied his more experienced challenger. This time Trump faces another Washington veteran in former VP Joe Biden.

Biden isn’t exactly causing much Obama-like excitement as a candidate. His main campaign message seems to be that he isn’t Trump. Biden is pledging a return to decency with a common sense platform designed to engage moderate voters on the political spectrum.

Tonight’s debate will focus on six major issues, but the brewing storm about Trump’s reported (legal) tax avoidance tactics is bound to be part of proceedings. The New York Times reports Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes per year in 2016 and 2017 and that he has hundreds of millions of outstanding debt due over the next few years. It’ll be interesting to see how he responds to those questions.

Elsewhere, the six major debate topics are:

President Trump and Mr Biden’s records

The Supreme Court

Covid-19

The economy

Race and violence in US cities

The integrity of the election

Naturally, we expect Trump to come out swinging and don’t rule out some below the belt punches. Either way, it promises to be an extraordinary event.

