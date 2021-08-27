 large image

How to watch the Paralympics for free in the UK

While the Tokyo Olympics are done and dusted, there’s still more athletics action to catch in the form of the Paralympics.

Beginning on the 24th August and ending on the 5th of September, the Paralympics are already in full swing as the article is published.

If you want to keep up date with all the action, here’s how to watch and stream the action for free in the UK.

How to watch the 2020 Paralympics for free

Channel 4 are broadcasting and streaming the Paralympics for free in the UK.

The broadcaster calls the coverage their most ambitious effort for the event yet, with more than 1300 hours of programming to be made available.

There’s also over 300 hours of around the clock coverage on linear TV (that’s the good old goggle-box to your and me), with events spread across Channel 4 and More 4. The latter is acting as a dedicated sports channel for the Tokyo Paralympics, and is where you’ll be able to watch Wheelchair Rugby and Wheelchair Basketball

If you can’t catch the action on your TV, then you can view it through the All 4 streaming platform. It is free to register for an account on All 4, and once done you’ll be able catch the action in Tokyo on-demand.

As All 4 is an ad-free platform you will have to watch advertisements, and while there is a paid tier at £3.99/month – live coverage is excluded from that option.

How to watch the Tokyo Paralympic Games: what do I need?

There’s no mandate for 4K or HDR – at least not in the UK – and as such the range of devices stretches to include a wide selection.

You can, of course, watch the live coverage on your TV through Channel 4 and More 4 (channel 18 on Freeview). Watching through the All 4 app is possible, and brings into the equation Samsung smart TVs and browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Safari).

There’s support for iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android, as well as PS4 and Xbox One consoles, YouView, Amazon Fire and Roku devices. Any TV with Freeview Play support, Sky Q and Virgin set-top boxes. The All 4 app also supports Chromecast for sending content from a mobile device to a compatible TV.

