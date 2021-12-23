How to watch The Queen’s Speech: Christmas Message is live on TV, radio and online

How to watch The Queen’s Christmas Message: She’s back on the telly again on Christmas Day for her 69th Christmas address. Here’s how to watch The Queen’s Speech live

You remember the scene from the Christmas episode of Bottom right? If not, you should watch it because it’s the absolute best. And there’s a part It still rings true to this day.

Richie: “You hold that finger right there young man, no-one in this house watches the telly until the Queen’s Speech!”

Eddie: “But it’s Noel’s Christmas Family Video Accidents!”

Richie: “I don’t care, we’re English here and we’re going to do Christmas properly. Alright? Well, unless there’s a Bond film on, obviously.

While the rules aren’t quite as stringently enforced as they were in that squalid flat in Hammersmith in the early 1990s, across Britain the Queen’s Speech, or the The Queen’s Christmas Message as it’s now called, still carries plenty of meaning for millions.

Here’s how to watch The Queen’s Christmas Message.

Queen’s Christmas Message channel and start time

The Queen’s Speech is live on BBC One, ITV, Sky One and Sky News on Saturday December 25. You can also listen to it on BBC Radio 4 if you’d prefer to keep the TV off. For the mobile inclined it’ll be live on the official Royal Family Channel on YouTube.

In keeping with tradition, it will air at 3pm and is expected to last ten minutes or so.

Queen’s Christmas Message theme

We haven’t received any indication of what the Head of State will discuss during her annual Christmas message, but it hasn’t been a great year for her. She lost her husband, her own health has been questioned throughout the year and the family itself continues to struggle with negative headlines and general turmoil. It hasn’t been the best year for the rest of the nation either, so we could do with geeing up a bit heading into 2022.