How to watch the ePremier League FIFA 2020 tournament live online

How to watch the ePremier League Invitational FIFA 2020 tournament live online

If you’re desperately missing live sport during this time, you shouldn’t feel bad. It’s something many of us turn to during tough times and, at the toughest time we’ve faced as a country in 80-odd years, that comfort has been taken away.

And while a virtual FIFA 2020 tournament featuring Premier League players may not be the same as visiting your team’s stadium every weekend, it is… something. The tournament kicks off tomorrow with all proceeds going to the NHS and features some of the Premier League’s biggest names.

Some of the players involved in the tournament are: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United), Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

The live-streamed games will be aired over the course of five nights with the winner being crowned the inaugural ePL Invitational Champion. The draw for the tournament was held this morning and you can see the brackets below:

Round 1

21 April (from 12:00 BST)

1A John McGinn (AVL) v Neal Maupay (BHA)

1B Josh Franceschi (ARS) v Nathaniel Chalobah (WAT)

1C Dwight McNeil (BUR) v Ryan Fredericks (WHU)

1D Philip Billing (BOU) v Angus Gunn (SOU)

Last 16

22 April (from 12:00 BST)

2A Raheem Sterling (MCI) v Wilfried Zaha (CRY)

2B Tom Grennan (MUN) v Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

2C Reece James (CHE) v Andre Gomes (EVE)

2D Moussa Sissoko (TOT) v Christian Atsu (NEW)

23 April (from 12:00 BST)

2E Diogo Jota (WOL) v Wilfred Ndidi (LEI)

2F Todd Cantwell (NOR) v Lys Mousset (SHU)

2G Winner 1A v Winner 1D

2H Winner 1B v Winner 1C

Quarter-finals

24 April (from 12:00 BST)

QF1 Winner 2B v Winner 2D

QF2 Winner 2C v Winner 2A

QF3 Winner 2E v Winner 2F

QF4 Winner 2G v Winner 2H

Semi-finals/Final

25 April (from 15:00 BST)

SF1 Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

SF2 Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Final Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

How to watch the ePL Invitational FIFA 2020 tournament.

The ePremier League invitational tournament will commence on Tuesday 21st April and will air on the Premier League website, app as well as its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels. The semi-finals and final will also air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK and NBC Sports in the US.

All proceeds will be donated to the NHS as part of the #PlayersTogether initiative. We may still be a few months away from crowning a Premier League Champion in the real world, but this tournament might scratch an itch for some footy-starved folks for just a little while.

