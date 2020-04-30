How to watch the Parks And Recreation reunion episode live online

Parks And Recreation, the beloved US sitcom that starred Amy Poehler, Chris Pine and Nick Offerman, and a litany of other stars, is back for one night only.

Cast members from the NBC comedy are hosting a social-distancing themed reunion on April 30. The one-off half-hour special will see Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson and the rest of the gang from the Pawnee Parks Department gather from their respective quarantine locations.

Below is a teaser trailer for the episode, in which Ron declares he’s been practicing social distancing since he was four years old, while offering to ship his boss some of the 12-year supply of venison jerky he has amassed. Standard.

The scripted show is the first new episode in five years, so check it out.

Almost all of the original cast are back, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe and Jim O’Heir. Variety says to expect some guest stars as well.

Naturally, it’s all to support coronavirus and all proceeds will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response fund.

How to watch the Parks & Recreation Reunion

If you’re in the United States, the show will air live on NBC at 8:30pm eastern on Thursday April 30. The network plans to offer it on-demand on NBC’s website and the Peacock TV service from tomorrow, May 1.

In the UK, things are a little trickier, with none of the usual suspects screening the show live at the 1:30am UK time. Amazon Prime and Sky Comedy have the rights to stream Parks And Rec in the UK, but neither are advertising the reunion show right now.

It appears as if the old faithful VPN could be your friend, if you’re hoping to tune into the episode as it happens. The services we recommend are below:

From here you may be able to access free trials for services such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV or, from tomorrow (May 1), the NBC website or Peacock Streaming service. Some may require you to prove a US address in order to sign up, so some trial and error may be required.

We’re sure, given the popularity of the show, across its 7 seasons and beyond, that NBC will make it available to a global audience with a quickness. Especially, if it believes more money could be raised for charity that way.

