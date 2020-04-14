OnePlus will reveal its all-new smartphone line-up today, via an online launch event. Here’s how to watch it as it happens − it could just be a nice way to kill an hour or two later on.

The OnePlus 8 launch event is taking place this afternoon, with kick-off time scheduled for 4pm BST. You can tune in to the launch event by hitting the Play button on the video embedded below:

What do we expect to see from the OnePlus 8 launch?

To prepare yourself for the big moment, here are five big things that we expect to be revealed when you tune in to the presentation:

As many as three new phones. Last year, for the first time, the OnePlus unveiled a ‘Pro’ edition handset alongside its mainline device. The OnePlus 7 Pro greatly impressed us with its performance, and so it’s unsurprising to see the brand follow suit this year. But it’s also expect to expand the range in a different direction thanks to the rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite. This could see a return to the roots of the firm, offering great tech at a bargain price.

