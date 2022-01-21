How to watch the NFL Playoffs in the UK: Bills vs Chiefs, 49ers vs Packers and more

How to watch the NFL Playoffs in the UK: Bengals vs Titans, 49ers vs Packers, Rams vs Buccaneers and Bills vs Chiefs all feature in an action-packed weekend.

It’s the best time of the year if you’re an NFL fan. It’s the business end of the season. A win takes a team one step closer to the Super Bowl and sends the loser back to the square one – back into the pack with the rest of the NFL’s also-rans.

It’s time for the divisional round. We’re down to eight teams, from 32 – four from the AFC and four from the NFC. After this weekend, we’ll be down to the final four and the Conference Championship line up.

The weekend’s games are as follows:

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers

LA Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

The favourites are the home teams (second listed here, as is the custom in the US), but our pick for the upset definitely comes in the last game of the weekend. We’re going with the Buffalo Bills to upset the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how to watch the NFL playoffs, perhaps on that best new TV you got for Christmas.

NFL Playoffs kick-off times

Here are when the four NFL Playoff games will get underway over the weekend:

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans: Saturday January 22, 9:30pm UK time

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers: Saturday January 22, 01:15am UK time (on the 23rd, technically)

LA Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sunday January 23, 8:00pm UK time

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday January 23, 11:30pm UK time

How to watch the NFL Playoffs

Sky Sports has the rights to live coverage of the NFL in the UK. On Saturday January 22, coverage starts at 9:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL and will continue through both games. On Sunday January 23, coverage starts at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the games. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform. You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

However, if you don’t have Sky, you can sign up for NFL Game Pass now and get the rest of the Playoffs and the Super Bowl from just £10.99 for a mobile subscription. Other plans are available and it’s just £13.99 for 50 days to watch on your telly. You can sign up for NFL Game Pass here

Watch safely with a VPN

