How to stream The Matrix Resurrections in 4K HDR the UK

Neo and Trinity are back for the fourth instalment of The Matrix series. Here’s how you can watch it at home both in the UK and USA.

A treat for Keanu Reeves fans (aka everyone on earth), as The Matrix 4 aka The Matrix Resurrections is now finally available to rent in the UK after launching last month in cinemas.

One of the movies delayed from the initially planned May 2021 release, the flick was first released in the UK, the US and several other territories just days before Christmas.

While the groundbreaking 1999 original stands up well to this day, the second and third films in the series are not fondly thought of. So, the title is apt. This is very much an attempt to resurrect the series. Here’s where to stream the original Matrix Trilogy in the UK to prepare you for the new movie.

The Matrix Resurrections was first released on December 22 as the blockbuster event of the Christmas season. There’s the small matter of a Spider-Man movie too, but Neo would whoop the entire MCU into oblivion.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections on TV in the UK and USA

If you live in the United States, you can stream the film on TV now, You’ll need an HBO Max subscription in order to tune into The Matrix Resurrections.

In the United Kingdom, The Matrix Resurrections started out as a cinema-only release. We don’t have access to HBO Max and there was no alternative streaming service to take its place. However, that’s all changed from today as the movie is now available to rent (in all its 4K HDR glory where available) as a premium rental.

You’ll find the movie available to rent in the usual places like Prime Video, iTunes and Play Movies and it’ll set you back £15.99. Once you’ve started the film playing, you can watch it as many times as you want in a 48 hour period.

How to sign up for HBO Max

In order to sign up for an HBO Max subscription, you can head to HBOMax.com and sign up. The day-one premieres are only available as part of the $14.99/month and $149.99/year premium tier. The ad-supported $9.99 a month tier won’t get you the movie.

It’s also possible to sign up for a HBO Max subscription via the various mobile and smart TV apps on platforms like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.