How to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian Season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch Episode 5 of live-action Star Wars show.

Following the runaway success of the first season, the flagship Disney Plus original series The Mandalorian is back for a second run of episodes. Season 2 is now underway, with Disney continuing to drop new episodes every Friday. The series is really gathering pace, and today comes Episode 5!

What time does The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 start?

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 will be available for streaming at 8:00am UK time on Friday November 20. So, if you feel like getting up early to watch before work, it’ll be there waiting for you.

How to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5

In order to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 (and Season 1 for that matter) you’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. For £5.99 a month, or £59.99 a year (a 15% saving) you’ll get access to both seasons of the hit Star Wars spin-off. There are no longer any free Disney Plus trials available, so you’ll need to fork over a bit of cash in order to watch. You can sign-up here.

Should you sign-up now, you can catch up with all eight episodes of season one, and the first two episodes of season 2, as well as enjoying a massive array of Star Wars movies and animated television shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels. You’ve also got the massive array of Disney, Pixar and Marvel content to delve into, as well as Fox programming like The Simpsons and all the nature programming you can shake a stick at from National Geographic.

Once again, Disney plans to drop one episode a week. There’s 8 episodes in total, so if you only want to subscribe for a month, you should wait a few weeks before signing up. The season 2 episodes will air on the following dates:

Oct. 30.

Nov. 6.

Nov. 13.

Nov. 20.

Nov. 27.

Dec. 4.

Dec. 11.

Dec. 18.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 preview

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Episode 4 was yet another beauty as Mando continues the quest to get The Child back to his people. However, the key takeaway was the ending, which revealed precisely what the series’ baddie Moff Gideon is up to, and the reason he covets Baby Yoda so deeply. He wants his blood to create an army of force-sensitive soldiers.

At the end of the episode, we see scientists complaining that test subjects had rejected the blood of the previous test subject. Thus they need a source with a higher M-Count – M being the much-maligned Midi-chlorians we were first introduced to in A Phantom Menace more than 20-years ago.

A Midi-cholorian is “a microcopic lifeform that reside within all living cells and communicates with the Force” according to the late Qui-Gon Jinn. So, the higher the M count, the stronger with the force the individual is. Remember, Anakin’s was so off-the-charts he was deemed to be the chosen one to bring balance to the Force. Which he did, eventually.

We’re psyched to see this part of the story develop as Mando continues the search for Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano.