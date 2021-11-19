How to watch the new live-action Cowboy Bebop in the UK

It’s been over two decades since the original animated series came out but with a revamped adaptation imminent, here’s how you can watch the new live-action Cowboy Bebop in the UK.

The original anime came out all the way back in 1998 and has since garnered a cult following of fans that are still eagerly discussing the characters, quotes and soundtracks from the original show.

And now, 23 years after the series’ premiere, it seems that we are finally getting more Cowboy Bebop action but this time in the form of a live-action TV series.

Keep scrolling to learn how you can watch the show and find out when it will be coming to a screen near you.

When is Cowboy Bebop coming out?

The official date that Cowboy Bebop will be hitting our screens is today, November 19, so you can stream this new adaptation over the the weekend, or simply binge-watch it over an entire evening (the choice is yours).

Where can I watch Cowboy Bebop?

Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on Netflix, so you need to make sure that you have an active membership if you want to catch up. The show is touted as a Netflix exclusive, so don’t expect it to see it turning up on any other streaming services down the line.

How many episodes of Cowboy Bebop will there be?

In total, there are just ten episodes in season one of Cowboy Bebop on Netflix (just try and not binge them all at once).

Each episode will be about an hour in length, though some will only run for around 40 minutes.

What will Cowboy Bebop be about?

The latest Netflix remake will be largely based on the original anime series. It will follow a crew of bounty hunters that are all on the run from their pasts as they try and hunt down some of the most dangerous criminals in the solar system.

You can check out the trailer for the live-action Cowboy Bebop below.