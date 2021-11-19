 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch the new live-action Cowboy Bebop in the UK

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

It’s been over two decades since the original animated series came out but with a revamped adaptation imminent, here’s how you can watch the new live-action Cowboy Bebop in the UK.

The original anime came out all the way back in 1998 and has since garnered a cult following of fans that are still eagerly discussing the characters, quotes and soundtracks from the original show.

And now, 23 years after the series’ premiere, it seems that we are finally getting more Cowboy Bebop action but this time in the form of a live-action TV series.

Keep scrolling to learn how you can watch the show and find out when it will be coming to a screen near you.

When is Cowboy Bebop coming out?

The official date that Cowboy Bebop will be hitting our screens is today, November 19, so you can stream this new adaptation over the the weekend, or simply binge-watch it over an entire evening (the choice is yours).

Fire TV Stick 4K Black Friday discount

Fire TV Stick 4K Black Friday discount

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4k offers one of the best ways of accessing all your favourite streaming services in one place, and for this Black Friday it’s taken a nose dive in price.

  • eBay
  • 50% off
  • Now £24.99
View Deal

Where can I watch Cowboy Bebop?

Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on Netflix, so you need to make sure that you have an active membership if you want to catch up. The show is touted as a Netflix exclusive, so don’t expect it to see it turning up on any other streaming services down the line.

You might like…

How to stream James Bond No Time to Die in the UK right now

How to stream James Bond No Time to Die in the UK right now

Max Parker 2 hours ago
When can you stream Tiger King 2 in the UK?

When can you stream Tiger King 2 in the UK?

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Grab the Sonos One Gen 2 on the cheap with this early Black Friday deal

Grab the Sonos One Gen 2 on the cheap with this early Black Friday deal

Alastair Stevenson 3 days ago
Philips’ The One Ambilight TV hits its lowest price yet

Philips’ The One Ambilight TV hits its lowest price yet

Kob Monney 3 days ago
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 Black Friday deal you’ve waited for is here

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 Black Friday deal you’ve waited for is here

Kob Monney 3 days ago
How to watch Succession Season 3 Episode 5

How to watch Succession Season 3 Episode 5

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago

How many episodes of Cowboy Bebop will there be?

In total, there are just ten episodes in season one of Cowboy Bebop on Netflix (just try and not binge them all at once).

Each episode will be about an hour in length, though some will only run for around 40 minutes.

What will Cowboy Bebop be about?

The latest Netflix remake will be largely based on the original anime series. It will follow a crew of bounty hunters that are all on the run from their pasts as they try and hunt down some of the most dangerous criminals in the solar system.

You can check out the trailer for the live-action Cowboy Bebop below.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.