We’ve found out how you can watch the new Western film, The Harder They Fall, in the UK when it releases.

If you’re a fan of Westerns, The Harder They Fall is definitely a film for you. Brimming with affection and love for the genre, this movie is a new take on the Western, with more emphasis on music and style than the ones we’ve seen before.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch The Harder They Fall, and what this new take on the wild west is all about.

When will The Harder They Fall be released?

The Harder They Fall was actually announced all the way back in July 2019, with the film looking a little different now than it did two years ago.

The film had its premiere on 6 October at the BFI London Film Festival and was released in a limited capacity on 22 October, so you might be able to still catch it at your local theatre.

Where can I watch The Harder They Fall?

As previously stated, checking your local theatre may prove beneficial, as the movie is still being shown.

In terms of streaming The Harder They Fall, the movie will officially make its way over to Netflix by 3 November, so anyone with a subscription can tune in by this Wednesday.

What is The Harder They Fall about?

The Harder They Fall is definitely a Western; it’s brimming with saloons, horses, gunfire and robberies, but it also takes on a new angle than most Westerns that were created during the John Wayne era of movies.

The film is directed and co-wrote by musician Jeymes Samuel, who claimed that he wanted to explore Westerns “outside of the white male” in an interview with AP News.

The movie will star Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz. The official tagline for the movie is the story of outlaw Nat Love (played by Majors) who teams up with his gang to help take down his enemy, Rufus Black (played by Elba).

The characters are also based on real people, so all the outlaws, cowboys and lawmen are inspired by real historical events, adding even more depth to a fascinating film.

You can check out the trailer for The Harder They Fall below, and make sure to mark your calendars for this Wednesday if you’re wanting to catch the movie as soon as it drops on Netflix.