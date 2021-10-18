 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Succession Season 3 in the UK

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Are you still reeling from the season two finale of Succession? You can finally watch the latest season of the hit show in the UK.

Anyone looking to learn even more about the Roy family will be thrilled to learn that the first episode of Succession season three is now available to stream.

You don’t have to worry about spoilers here, but following on from Logan’s declining health and the constant struggle to remain in power, we can’t blame if you if you’re excited to jump back in after that finale.

Keep scrolling to find out how you can watch Succession season three in the UK.

Succession Season 3 release date

The wait for more Roy family antics is finally over as Succession season three will be hitting screens in the UK from today, October 18. The show will become available to the UK at the same time as the US, meaning that each episode will be available to watch at 2am BST every Monday.

Trusted Reviews
2021 Fire TV Stick Deal

2021 Fire TV Stick Deal

Need a streaming stick to watch all your favourite shows in one place? This unbelievable deal on the latest Fire TV Stick is just too good to pass up.

  • Currys
  • Save 25%
  • Now £29.99
View Deal

Where to stream Succession Season 3

Succession is only available to stream on NOW in the UK, meaning you’ll need an active NOW membership to catch the latest Roy family drama. If good old TV is more to your taste then you’ll want to tune into Sky Atlantic for the latest episodes of Succession.

How many episodes are in Succession Season 3?

There are just nine episodes in the latest season of Succession, so you can see the Roy family argue and betray each other well into the winter.

You might like…

Need an upgrade? The iPhone 11 has fallen to almost £400

Need an upgrade? The iPhone 11 has fallen to almost £400

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
The B and O Beoplay H9 headphones have just dropped by over £250

The B and O Beoplay H9 headphones have just dropped by over £250

Thomas Deehan 14 hours ago
Forget the Apple Watch 7, the Apple Watch SE is now just £209.99

Forget the Apple Watch 7, the Apple Watch SE is now just £209.99

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
How to watch You season three right now

How to watch You season three right now

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Currys has docked £500 off the Asus ZenBook Duo

Currys has docked £500 off the Asus ZenBook Duo

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
There’s a secret Fire TV Stick 4K deal – here’s how to get it

There’s a secret Fire TV Stick 4K deal – here’s how to get it

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago

What is Succession Season 3 about?

The latest season of the hit show will be following on from the latest outburst from the Roy family, as well as the never-ending search for the successor to the Waystar Royco empire, with Logan Roy at the helm.

The main plot will follow on with Logan and his son, Kendall, as they argue over who deserves the rights to the empire since last season’s climactic outburst.

The family will all be trying to secure the best financial and political alliances this season, and we won’t be surprised if it turned into an all-out family civil war.

The second season aired all the way back in 2019 with the pandemic partly responsible for the long wait time, so you might want to indulge in a catch up ahead of the new episodes.

You can check out the trailer for the latest season just below.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.