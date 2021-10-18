Are you still reeling from the season two finale of Succession? You can finally watch the latest season of the hit show in the UK.

Anyone looking to learn even more about the Roy family will be thrilled to learn that the first episode of Succession season three is now available to stream.

You don’t have to worry about spoilers here, but following on from Logan’s declining health and the constant struggle to remain in power, we can’t blame if you if you’re excited to jump back in after that finale.

Keep scrolling to find out how you can watch Succession season three in the UK.

The wait for more Roy family antics is finally over as Succession season three will be hitting screens in the UK from today, October 18. The show will become available to the UK at the same time as the US, meaning that each episode will be available to watch at 2am BST every Monday.

Where to stream Succession Season 3

Succession is only available to stream on NOW in the UK, meaning you’ll need an active NOW membership to catch the latest Roy family drama. If good old TV is more to your taste then you’ll want to tune into Sky Atlantic for the latest episodes of Succession.

How many episodes are in Succession Season 3?

There are just nine episodes in the latest season of Succession, so you can see the Roy family argue and betray each other well into the winter.

What is Succession Season 3 about?

The latest season of the hit show will be following on from the latest outburst from the Roy family, as well as the never-ending search for the successor to the Waystar Royco empire, with Logan Roy at the helm.

The main plot will follow on with Logan and his son, Kendall, as they argue over who deserves the rights to the empire since last season’s climactic outburst.

The family will all be trying to secure the best financial and political alliances this season, and we won’t be surprised if it turned into an all-out family civil war.

The second season aired all the way back in 2019 with the pandemic partly responsible for the long wait time, so you might want to indulge in a catch up ahead of the new episodes.

You can check out the trailer for the latest season just below.