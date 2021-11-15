 large image

How to watch Succession Season 3 Episode 5

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

We’re past the halfway point and things are heating up for the Roy family; here’s how you can watch the fifth episode of Succession.

We’re now five out of nine episodes into the third season, and things have never been more interesting and less clear cut for the Roy family, one of the richest and most distrusting families on television.

As usual, we won’t be spoiling anything from this weeks episode so don’t fret if you haven’t seen it, but do keep scrolling if you wanna know how to tune into this week’s drama and if you want a short catch up on what happened last week.

Succession Season 3 Episode 5 release date

The fifth episode of this ongoing season is now available to watch, as it came out officially in the UK in the early hours of the morning at 2am.

Where can I stream Succession Season 3 Episode 5?

Succession is only available to stream in the UK via NOW, so you’ll want an active membership if you want to keep up with the weekly drama. If you’re less of a streamer and more into old school TV, you can also tune in using Sky Atlantic.

And for anyone interested across the pond, our US readers can catch up with the show on HBO Max, considering that Succession is an HBO produced show.

What happened in Succession Season 3 Episode 4?

It was one of the more awkward episodes of the season, with the chance to see the estranged father-son duo sit down and talk it out, and it went as maturely as you may well expect.

We saw Logan and Kendall forced to convene at an investors house – with the excellent Adrien Brody making an appearance – with the meeting almost ending with a trip to the hospital since Logan was so out of breath in his rage and confusion.

In the meantime, we also saw Roman trying to further publically humiliate Kendall, and Greg playing hardball for a change, as Logan was sniffing around trying to keep the cousin out of his son’s business.

With four more episodes to go after this week, we’re nearing the ending of this season and we can’t wait to see what more trouble the members of the Roy family manage to get themselves into.

