How to watch Succession Season 3 Episode 2 in the UK

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Watched the first episode of the new season and want to see more? Here’s how you can watch episode two of Succession in the UK.

In all its time on the air, Succession has won seven Emmys and had 18 total nominations, so it’s no surprise that people are on tenterhooks waiting for the second episode of the third season.

The season kicked off with the all-out war between Logan and Kendall, picking up right where the last season left off.

Keep scrolling to find out how you can watch the next episode and keep up to date with the action.

Succession Season 3 Episode 2 release date

The second episode of the current season is now available to watch, having officially aired at 2am BST this morning.

Where to stream Succession Season 3 Episode 2

Succession is only available to stream on NOW in the UK, so you will need an active membership to see what the Roy family are up to. You also have the option of tuning in using Sky Atlantic, if that’s more your style.

For our US readers, with Succession being a HBO produced show, you can catch up on the latest episodes via HBO Max.

What happened in Succession Season 3 Episode 1?

We won’t be delving into heavy spoiler territory here, but if you’re after a quick catch up, the last episode picked up right where season two ended, with Logan and Kendall battling it out.

We see Logan flying away in a helicopter, joined by the family members who have taken his side, as he tries to process that his Son, Kendall, just threw a very public fit at a press conference, where he outs his father as a bully and a liar.

The first episode focuses a lot on Kendall and his apparent betrayal, also showing how he refuses to take back his comments, even at Logan’s persistence.

You’ll have to watch the second episode to find out how the story will progress; you can check out the trailer for the latest season just below.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

