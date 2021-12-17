How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: It’s a Covid-afflicted weekend of Premier League action but here’s how to watch Spurs vs Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs haven’t played for a couple of weeks due to Covid postponements, Liverpool currently have at least three Covid-positive players that are doubts for the game, and five of the ten Premier League games this weekend have been postponed altogether.

It’s a mess. The Premier League hasn’t exactly been proactive and there are issues with clarity from the league, and more issues with transparency among the clubs, as Omicron rifles its way through the UK population at a terrifying rate.

Events may overtake us, but at the time of writing this game is going ahead. Apologies if by the time you read it has been postponed.

Spurs had started to get their act together a little bit before their schedule was interrupted, under the guidance of the fiery Italian Antonio Conte. Liverpool meanwhile have won six games on the bounce and are just a point behind Manchester City at the top of the table.

Spurs vs Liverpool kick-off time

Spurs vs Liverpool will kick-off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday December 17. The game takes place the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in North London, where there’ll be a full house of hopefully fully-vaccinated Spurs and Liverpool fans.

How to watch Spurs vs Man City

Sky Sports has the rights to show this one as part of a Super Sunday double bill that also includes “Oil Clasico” in Newcastle vs Manchester City. Once that game’s over, you’ll be able to tune into live coverage of Spurs vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 4:00pm

The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.