How to watch Spurs vs Brentford on Amazon Prime Video – stream details here

How to watch Spurs vs Brentford in the Premier League: How to access the Amazon Prime Video live stream for Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford.

It’s been a really busy week in the Premier League with a full line-up of midweek fixtures, all of which are live on Amazon Prime. While there has been quite a lot of grumbling about needing to sign up for yet another subscription service beyond Sky Sports and BT Sport, but it is nice being able to pick and choose which games you want to watch.

There are two options tonight. There’s Arsenal vs Manchester United and Tottenham vs Brentford. We’re focusing on the latter as Spurs look to continue their progress start under new boss Antonio Conte.

The Italian led his new side to a come-from-behind win against Leeds last time out and, after the weekend’s postponed game at Burnley, welcome fellow Londoners Brentford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brentford flew out of the traps in the first ever Premier League season and sit 11th having notched four wins and four draws in their first 13 games in the top flight. Frontman Ivan Toney will lead the line once again in what promises to be a entertaining London derby on Thursday night.

Spurs vs Brentford kick-off time

Spurs vs Brentford kicks off at 7:30pm UK time on Thursday December 2. Spurs are back at home at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so will fancy their chances of getting another win on the board, despite Harry Kane’s recent goalscoring struggles.

Stream the football with this amazing Roku deal Need a device for streaming the latest match? This unbelievable deal for the Roku Express HD gets you just that for a price that won’t make a dent on your wallet. eBay

Was £29.99

Now £13.99 View Deal

How to watch Spurs vs Brentford

As we mentioned above Amazon Prime Video is only way to watch tonight’s game live. Amazon has the rights to a couple of rounds of fixtures over the festive season and all of the mid-week fixtures are available to watch on Prime Video.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming Premier League games