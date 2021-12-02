 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Spurs vs Brentford on Amazon Prime Video – stream details here

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Spurs vs Brentford in the Premier League: How to access the Amazon Prime Video live stream for Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford.

It’s been a really busy week in the Premier League with a full line-up of midweek fixtures, all of which are live on Amazon Prime. While there has been quite a lot of grumbling about needing to sign up for yet another subscription service beyond Sky Sports and BT Sport, but it is nice being able to pick and choose which games you want to watch.

There are two options tonight. There’s Arsenal vs Manchester United and Tottenham vs Brentford. We’re focusing on the latter as Spurs look to continue their progress start under new boss Antonio Conte.

The Italian led his new side to a come-from-behind win against Leeds last time out and, after the weekend’s postponed game at Burnley, welcome fellow Londoners Brentford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brentford flew out of the traps in the first ever Premier League season and sit 11th having notched four wins and four draws in their first 13 games in the top flight. Frontman Ivan Toney will lead the line once again in what promises to be a entertaining London derby on Thursday night.

Spurs vs Brentford kick-off time

Spurs vs Brentford kicks off at 7:30pm UK time on Thursday December 2. Spurs are back at home at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so will fancy their chances of getting another win on the board, despite Harry Kane’s recent goalscoring struggles.

Trusted Reviews
Stream the football with this amazing Roku deal

Stream the football with this amazing Roku deal

Need a device for streaming the latest match? This unbelievable deal for the Roku Express HD gets you just that for a price that won’t make a dent on your wallet.

  • eBay
  • Was £29.99
  • Now £13.99
View Deal

How to watch Spurs vs Brentford

As we mentioned above Amazon Prime Video is only way to watch tonight’s game live. Amazon has the rights to a couple of rounds of fixtures over the festive season and all of the mid-week fixtures are available to watch on Prime Video.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

You might like…

How to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

How to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

Kob Monney 4 months ago
FIFA 22: Everything you need to know

FIFA 22: Everything you need to know

Max Parker 4 months ago
How to get the best home entertainment set-up for football

How to get the best home entertainment set-up for football

Thomas Deehan 4 months ago

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming Premier League games

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.