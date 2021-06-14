How to watch Spain vs Sweden at Euro 2020 free, live on TV and online

How to watch Spain vs Sweden at Euro 2020. Another of the big guns kick off their campaign on Monday night. Here’s how to watch Spain vs Sweden live online.

The back-to-back 2008 and 2012 European Champions Spain are in action in Monday’s late kick-off, looking to reassert themselves on the international stage following a few down years proceeding the passing of its ‘Golden Generation’ of Torres, Iniesta, Fabregas and the rest.

Led by Luis Enrique, the current generation of Spanish players includes Manchester City’s Rodri and Llorente and Liverpool’s Thiago and Adama Traore of Wolves.

They’ll take on Sweden, who’ll be without talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who misses the tournament through injury. The Swedes finished second to tonight’s opponents in the group stages, drawing at home and losing the away game. As a result Spain will be strong favourites to start their campaign in style this evening, given the game is being played in Seville.

Spain vs Sweden kick-off time

Spain vs Sweden in Group E will be played at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Monday June 14, and will kick off at 8pm UK time.

How to watch Spain vs Sweden live online

Spain vs Sweden will be aired on BBC One with coverage starting at 7:30pm UK time. Online viewers will be able to tune for free via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. The BBC’s games, including this one, will be broadcast in 4K throughout the tournament. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.