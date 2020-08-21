How to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League final live online

The UEFA Europa League Final takes place tonight with tournament specialists Sevilla taking on Inter Milan. Our guide will tell you how to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan in the Europa League final wherever you are.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan kick-off time

The Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League Final will be played at a neutral venue, FC Köln’s RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, Germany, and will kick off at 8:00pm BST.

How to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan live online

BT Sport has the rights to show Europa League football in the UK. This game will be screened on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7:00pm. It’ll also be available in 4K on BT Ultimate.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

Related: Best VPN 2020

Sevilla vs Inter Milan match preview

Sevilla have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League a record five times, including three straight triumphs between 2014 and 2016. A sixth win would put the Spanish club three ahead of its nearest challengers, Liverpool, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and tonight’s opponents Inter Milan.

Despite their recent success in the tournament, Sevilla are not favoured to win tonight. Inter finished just a point behind champions Juventus in the Serie A and have excelled under former Chelsea coach Atonio Conte’s leadership. Another former Chelsea man, Romelu Lukaku is the team’s talisman and will be looking to fire Inter to their first trophy in 9 years.

We’re expecting plenty of goals in this one, with both sides already guaranteed a Champions League place via their respective league finishes. Expect the shackles to come off and an entertaining game to ensue.

Related: Best TVs 2020 – 15 eye-popping smart TVs for any buyer

If you’re a fan of streaming content online, then you should also be in interested in staying safe while you’re doing it and keeping your private data away from the hands of hackers. If that’s the case, there’s no better way to keep your online activity safe than with a dedicated VPN.

Allowing you to connect via a different IP address somewhere else in the world, having a VPN can let you browse the internet in peace, knowing that you’re safe from the prying eyes of anyone who might be looking to steal your personal information.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …