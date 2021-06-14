How to watch Scotland vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020 live for free

How to watch Scotland vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020. Scotland’s return to major tournament football begins on Monday against the Czech Republic at Euro 2020. Here’s how to watch live, online for free.

The Tartan Army is back on the scene with Scotland’s first appearance at the Euros in a quarter of a century and the first major tournament experience since 1998.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson leads the Scots into battle on Monday against the Czech Republic, marking a tough opener in a group that also includes England and Croatia.

Scotland will have 12,000 members of the Tartan Army in attendance for the game at Hampden Park, which is guaranteed to see a tremendous atmosphere. Given the Scots face England at Wembley in their second game, they’ll be desperate for a win if they stand any chance of progressing into the knockout stages.

Scotland vs Czech Republic kick-off time

Scotland vs Czech Republic in Group D will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Monday June 14, and will kick off at 2pm UK time.

How to watch Scotland vs Czech Republic live online

Scotland vs Czech Republic will be aired on BBC One with coverage starting at 1:15pm UK time. Online viewers will be able to tune for free via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. The BBC’s games, including this one, will be broadcast in 4K throughout the tournament. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.