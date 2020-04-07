How to watch the Sadio Mané Made In Senegal stream online

How to watch the Sadio Mané Made In Senegal live stream online

If you’re having withdrawal symptoms after a month without Premier League football, you’re not alone. There’s still 9 or 10 games to play for PL clubs, but there’s no indication of when live action will be returning to stadiums and screens around the nation.

However, if you’re seeking new content to supply your footy fix, a new documentary about Liverpool forward and current African player of the year Sadio Mané might be just what you’re looking for.

Mané currently has 14 goals in 26 league games as the current European Champions sit just six points away from claiming a first top flight title in 30 years, with play currently suspended in the Premier League until the beginning of May at the earliest.

Related: Best VPN 2020

The new, feature-length Made In Senegal documentary will be a nice boon for Liverpool fans especially, and will begin streaming on April 8 in the UK. You can see a trailer for the film below.

How to live stream Sadio Mané Made In Senegal

The best news here is the documentary is free to watch and exclusive to the Rakuten TV in the UK, as part of the firm’s Rakuten Stories offering. The stream launches on Wednesday April 8, but the company hasn’t revealed what time it’ll go live yet.

You’ll need to sign up for a free Rakuten TV account via its website or one of the other portals listed below, but after then you can watch Made In Senegal alongside the other free content being offered via the platform.

You can access the documentary via the website, or via the Apple App Store, Google Play or Microsoft apps for Rakuten TV. There are also smart TV apps for LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Philips and Hisense televisions, as well as an app for the Xbox One range of consoles.

Here’s a list of compatible devices from Rakuten and got the app.

Will you be streaming Made In Senegal tomorrow? Share your review @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …