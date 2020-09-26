The Formula 1 action returns with the Russian Grand Prix taking place this weekend. With Lewis Hamilton earning yet another win at Mugello, it’s looking increasingly likely that he’ll wrap up his seventh drivers championship later this year. Another win this weekend and he’ll match Michael Schumacher’s long-standing record of 91 wins.

But so far Valtteri Bottas has been topping the timesheets in practice at another circuit that he tends to go well at. If he is to have another chance at the championship, he’ll need to start cutting the deficit at the Sochi circuit. Elsewhere Renault look to be slightly ahead of Red Bull with Danny Ricciardo high up the placings in practice. The Red Bulls look likely to struggle at a grand prix they’ve never particularly gone well at, while Ferrari look set for another disappointing weekend at the Sochi Autodrom.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for the race. Plus, how to live stream everything, catch the highlights and keep your data safe while you’re streaming

What time does the Russian Grand Prix start?

The Russian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Here is the UK time for the race:

Saturday, September 26th

1pm – Russian Grand Prix qualifying

Sunday, September 27th

12:10pm − Russian Grand Prix

Russian Grand Prix 2020 – TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. For Sky Q subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K Ultra HD.

You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass

Where time are the highlights for the Russian Grand Prix?

You need to head to the Channel 4 or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service.

Qualifying highlights for the Russian Grand Prix start at 6.30pm on Saturday 26th. Highlights of the race will be shown at 5.30pm on Sunday 27th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app.

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

